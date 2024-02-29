Democrat operative and Fulton County’s Deputy District Attorney Jeff DiSantis received four payments totaling $131,335 for providing consulting services to Rep. Gabriel Amo (D-RI), a former Biden White House aide who worked with local elected officials, Federal Election Commission records show.

The money flow is significant because sources with direct knowledge of Fulton County’s office told Breitbart News DiSantis is a Biden plant inside a Fulton County office to target former President Donald Trump.

DiSantis’ payments were previously unreported.

DiSantis was working at county DA’s office while operating a consulting firm named “20/20 Insights, LLC.” Sources told Breitbart News deputy district attorneys would likely have to sign an oath that prohibits them from working outside their county employment agreement. DiSantis’s oath, if he signed one, remains undisclosed.

It is also curious that DiSantis contracted with Amo, who worked in the Biden administration as the deputy director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs before running for Congress in 2023. There he worked as the principal liaison to mayors and “local elected officials,” according to his White House bio. Amo also served as an adviser on President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and later served on his transition team.

“That is the connection to the White House,” one source told Breitbart News. “DiSantis did this. He’s the one. He is the one pulling all the strings. He was the one that walled her [Willis] off. He was in every important meeting. He is the brainchild behind this.”

DiSantis is a wealthy and successful Democrat operative. He ran Willis’ 2020 campaign and raised $4 million dollars.

“He had over $4 million in donations for running the district attorney’s race,” one source told Breitbart News about DiSantis’s fundraising. “Why would you want to take a major pay cut to get a $70,000 or $80,000 prosecutorial job?” the source asked. “I have no idea why.”

DiSantis has professional experience far greater than the average county employee. He was the former Executive Director of the Democrat Party of Georgia with extensive knowledge of campaign finance law. He was also the Deputy Director of Compliance for the DNC, according to his official bio:

Jeff has also worked for candidates in 30 states running for a variety of offices, including President of the United States, United States Senator, Governor, United States Representative, Attorney General, District Attorney, and Mayor, as well as for a national political party committee. He has served as a campaign manager, media consultant, pollster, press spokesman, research director, and policy advisor.

DiSantis founded 20/20 Insights, LLC in 2010, and he was the registered agent for the company until this month. On February 2, 2024, the company replaced his name as the registered agent with Christopher Huttman, DiSantis’ business partner.

The timing of the change is suspicious. 20/20 Insights, LLC replaced DiSantis as the registered agent just weeks before Willis testified about her affair with fellow Trump prosecutor, Nathan Wade, and two days after a court filing alleging Willis’ romantic relationship with Wade.

As Breitbart News exclusively reported, “Wade is a prosecutor on the Trump case and he selected the office employees,” a source told Breitbart News. Wade was a key decision-maker on which employees to hire or fire in the DA’s office following her election victory in November 2020, according to multiple sources familiar with the Wade and Willis relationship.

More leaks from Fani Willis's office — new from @wendellhusebo: pic.twitter.com/aVnwnf5pHa — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 27, 2024