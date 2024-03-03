Chris Huttman, the business partner of Fulton County’s Deputy District Attorney Jeff DiSantis, works with President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, financial disclosures reviewed by Breitbart News show.
Huttman’s connection with DiSantis is significant because sources with direct knowledge of Fulton County’s office exclusively told Breitbart News that DiSantis is a Biden plant inside the office to target former President Donald Trump.
Huttman is the “head media buyer and strategist” at “Media Buying and Analytics, LLC,” according to multiple pressreports and a candidate advertisement agreement signed in 2023 with the Biden campaign.
Media Buying and Analytics is the top vendor for Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign.
The entity raked in $8,687,624 during the 2024 cycle.
Huttman’s history with Biden goes back to the 2020 cycle, according to Federal Election Commission records.
Media Buying and Analytics earned $1.2 million from the Biden campaign in 2020.
Open Secrets ranked the entity as the top Biden campaign vendor during the 2020 cycle.
Media Buying and Analytics, LLC does not have a large online footprint, but Huttman’s partnership bio with DiSantis describes him as a “media buyer and analyst he has extensive experience using polling and historical election data and has directly placed or assisted with over $100m in media spending.” It also says Huttman worked with the 2008 Obama campaign in Georgia to target the black vote.
The link between DiSantis, Huttman, and Biden is the second uncovered in recent days. Breitbart News exclusively reported Thursday that DiSantis and Huttman founded a political consulting company, “20/20 Insights, LLC,” which received four payments totaling $131,335 from a former Biden White House aide who worked with local elected officials.
DiSantis and Huttman founded 20/20 Insights, LLC in 2010. DiSantis was the registered agent for the company until February 2024. On February 2, 2024, the company replaced his name as the registered agent with Huttman.
The timing of the change is suspicious. 20/20 Insights, LLC replaced DiSantis as the registered agent just weeks before Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis testified about her affair with fellow Trump prosecutor, Nathan Wade, and two days after a court filing alleging Willis’s romantic relationship with Wade.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Nathan Wade (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
DiSantis worked Willis’s 2020 campaign and transition while running 20/20 Insights, LLC, sources exclusively told Breitbart News. Sources also allege that DiSantis is a Biden plant inside Willis’s office.
“DiSantis did this,” one source told Breitbart News about the Trump case. “He’s the one. He is the one pulling all the strings. He was the one that walled her [Willis] off. He was in every important meeting. He is the brainchild behind this. That is the connection to the White House.”
“Anyone that has common sense knows that the White House has been involved in this prosecution,” a source told Breitbart News. “This shouldn’t just miraculously happen. Of course, she’s [Willis] not going to prosecute the former president of the United States without the current administration’s approval.”
