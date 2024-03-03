DiSantis and Huttman founded 20/20 Insights, LLC in 2010. DiSantis was the registered agent for the company until February 2024. On February 2, 2024, the company replaced his name as the registered agent with Huttman.

The timing of the change is suspicious. 20/20 Insights, LLC replaced DiSantis as the registered agent just weeks before Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis testified about her affair with fellow Trump prosecutor, Nathan Wade, and two days after a court filing alleging Willis’s romantic relationship with Wade.

DiSantis worked Willis’s 2020 campaign and transition while running 20/20 Insights, LLC, sources exclusively told Breitbart News. Sources also allege that DiSantis is a Biden plant inside Willis’s office.

“DiSantis did this,” one source told Breitbart News about the Trump case. “He’s the one. He is the one pulling all the strings. He was the one that walled her [Willis] off. He was in every important meeting. He is the brainchild behind this. That is the connection to the White House.”

“Anyone that has common sense knows that the White House has been involved in this prosecution,” a source told Breitbart News. “This shouldn’t just miraculously happen. Of course, she’s [Willis] not going to prosecute the former president of the United States without the current administration’s approval.”