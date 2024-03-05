Donald Trump Secures Victory in Oklahoma Republican Primary

Former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly won the Oklahoma Republican Primary, the Associated Press projected.

Trump was declared the victor minutes after polls closed at 7:00 p.m. CT, with nearly 80 percent of votes in and seven percent of votes counted. Forty-three delegates are up for grabs in Oklahoma.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley came in a distant second, with a little over 18 percent of votes 30 minutes after polls closed.

Besides the D.C. Swamp GOP primary, Haley has lost every Republican primary, including in her home state of South Carolina. Haley notably spent over $76 million trying to defeat Trump in four primary states: Michigan, South Carolina, New Hampshire, and Iowa.

Haley is the last Republican challenger to stay in the race despite half a dozen Trump victories in early voting states. Haley told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that she is planning to stay in the race “as long as we are competitive.”

“I’ve always said this needs to be competitive. As long as we are competitive, as long as we’re showing there is a place for us, I’m going to continue to fight. That’s always been the case,” she said.

“If the people want to see me go forward, they’ll show it. They’ll show it in their votes. They’ll show it in their donations. They’ll show it in the fact that they want us to continue to go forward,” she added.

The Republican primary in Oklahoma took place on Super Tuesday, the biggest primary day of the year, where 16 states and one U.S. territory hold presidential nominating contests. There were 865 Republican delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday, which accounts for 36 percent of total delegates for the entire race.

On the Democrat side, the Associated Press projected a win for President Joe Biden, who was on the Oklahoma ballot with Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson and other candidates who did not get over five percent support

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.