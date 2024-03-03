Haley Vows to Remain in Race ‘As Long As We Are Competitive’

Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that she is planning to stay in the race “as long as we are competitive.”

Anchor Kristen Welker asked, “Let’s talk about Super Tuesday. If you wake up on Wednesday and you haven’t won everywhere, would you then have to make the decision that it’s time to drop out of the race?”

Haley said, “I’ve always said this needs to be competitive. As long as we are competitive, as long as we’re showing there is a place for us, I’m going to continue to fight. That’s always been the case.”

She continued, “If the people want to see me go forward, they’ll show it. They’ll show it in their votes. They’ll show it in their donations. They’ll show it in the fact that they want us to continue to go forward.”

Haley added, “This primary isn’t between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. Yes, on the ballot, that’s what you see. This primary is what is the direction of the Republican Party? Are we going to go where you had Donald Trump? He grew government, but he didn’t reduce the size of government. He put us $8 trillion in debt in just four years, more than any other president, and you’re seeing a Republican Party follow him into the wasteful spending, not talking about fiscal discipline. This is about Donald Trump, who believes that you should be more of an isolationist and that America doesn’t need friends. That’s his focus. My focus is we need to start respecting taxpayer dollars. We need to reduce the size of government and put those resources more in the hands of the people. We have to start focusing on getting our kids reading again and secure our border and have a country of law and order, and our focus is to prevent war, and that’s two very different Republican parties.”

