Hundreds of Thousands of Migrants Skip Line at Southern Border by Flying into the U.S.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants are flying to the United States every year by securing documents necessary for entry through President Joe Biden’s “CBP One” mobile app, according to records obtained by Todd Bensman at the Center for Immigration Studies.

The records, obtained by Bensman via a Freedom of Information (FOIA) lawsuit, show that in 2023 the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) allowed in 320,000 migrants who booked their own flights after securing the necessary documents for entry.

The CBP One app, Breitbart News has extensively reported, has allowed about 465,000 migrants to schedule appointments at the United States-Mexico border for release into the United States interior from January 2023 through January 2024.

Migrants have flown into 43 American airports last year alone, Bensman reveals. DHS officials have refused to say which airports are being used to fly migrants to the U.S., admitting that revealing such information poses “operational vulnerabilities” because “bad actors” would attempt to exploit the program.

Bensman explains that it is through the CBP One app that migrants get approval for U.S. entry:

Upon receiving authorization from Washington, they buy air passage to U.S. international airports where CBP personnel process them for release in short order. All are said to be responsible for paying for their own airfare.

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Tom McClintock (R-CA) have asked DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to release publicly a full numerical accounting of every migrant released by the agency into the U.S. interior since February 2021.

Mayorkas, though, has refused to answer the request.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that from January 2021 through December 2023, Biden’s DHS welcomed 6.2 million migrants to the U.S. — a foreign population that is nearly twice the annual American birth rate.

Correction: This story was revised to more accurately characterize the CBP One app and its users.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.