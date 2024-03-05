North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson won the state’s Republican primary for governor on Super Tuesday.

Robinson won the North Carolina GOP gubernatorial primary, NBC News projects.

BREAKING: Mark Robinson wins North Carolina Republican primary for governor, NBC News projects pic.twitter.com/n3BbFFVkDh — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 6, 2024

The winner of the state’s Democrat gubernatorial primary, meanwhile, has been called for North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

BREAKING: Josh Stein wins North Carolina Democratic primary for governor, NBC News projects. https://t.co/AHJtxLCQJa pic.twitter.com/Qkte7YNysZ — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) March 6, 2024

Robinson will now face off against Stein this November in a bid to replace Gov. Roy Asberry Cooper (D), who is stepping down as governor due to being term-limited.

A victory for Robinson this November will give the Republican Party a trifecta in the state — as Republicans are already in control of North Carolina’s legislature — as well as the opportunity to advance conservative agendas in North Carolina such as pro-life efforts and anti-grooming measures, like other states in the country.

In 2021, Robinson was under attack by the political left for taking a stand against transgender propaganda in schools.

The lieutenant governor responded to the woke mob by making it clear that he would not succumb to leftists demanding that he resign for labeling the promotion of “trangenderism” and “homosexuality” in schools as “filth.”

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson had said. “And yes I called it filth. And if you don’t like it that I called it filth come see me, and I’ll explain it to you.”

Last year, Robinson emphatically endorsed former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy conference, eliciting cheers from the audience.

Today is Primary Election Day! Thank you to all our hard-working volunteers and all the poll workers helping our friends and neighbors make their voices heard today! If you haven’t voted yet find your local polling location here: https://t.co/8AmZD36UJg #ncgov #ncpol pic.twitter.com/9fpMpib1Zm — Mark Robinson (@markrobinsonNC) March 5, 2024

