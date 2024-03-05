Ted Cruz to Battle Democrat Colin Allred in Texas Senate Race

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) hopes to fend off a challenge from Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) after Super Tuesday.

Media outlets declared Allred the winner of the Texas Senate Democrat primary. This will be one of the more hotly contested races for Republicans in the 2024 Senate elections.

Cruz said in a statement:

I am proud to be the GOP’s decisive nominee for U.S. Senate. This race is about our law enforcement officers, our parents, farmers, ranchers, students, oil and gas workers, neighbors, and pastors, who are proud to call the Lone Star State home. This is about Texas, about building bridges, fighting for our cadets, expanding highways, creating jobs, and protecting the state that we cherish so deeply. Never before has it been more important to unify and fight against the radical left who threaten to change what makes this state great. I look forward to continuing to meet Texans in every corner of the state as we work together to ensure that we keep Texas, Texas.

“Thank you, Texas! I am honored to be your Democratic nominee. Together, we are going to beat Ted Cruz and give all Texans the leadership we need in the U.S. Senate,” Allred said.

Thank you, Texas! I am honored to be your Democratic nominee. Together, we are going to beat Ted Cruz and give all Texans the leadership we need in the U.S. Senate. Join our team: https://t.co/fFOgL1mIRj pic.twitter.com/vsM55T4gK6 — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) March 6, 2024

Cruz defeated Beto O’Rourke in the 2018 Senate midterms elections 50.9 to 48.3 percent.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has slammed Allred for voting against measures to secure the border.

Allred has also backed the Equality Act, which as Breitbart News’s Neil Munro explained, would “impose the transgender ideology on 330 million Americans.”

Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported on how Allred had said in 2018 that it would be better if the Second Amendment had never been written:

The Second Amendment does have, in the first sentence, in order to maintain, you know, “well-regulated militia,” and “the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” … There’s two ideas there, the recent trend has only been to focus on the right to bear arms instead of the well-regulated militia part. So I just think we have to accurately apply it. Would it be better had it not been written? Of course. But there’s no chance that we’re going to repeal any of the Bill of Rights amendments. … It wouldn’t happen; it’s not within the bounds of reality in this country. But what we could do, I think, there’s plenty of room within there to not allow people to have “weapons of war.”

Allred’s campaign has claimed that the audio recording of him was “highly edited.”

Meanwhile, Cruz confronted Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the company’s seemingly pointless decision to put warning signs on potential images of child sex abuse material.

.@sentedcruz grills Mark Zuckerberg on his products’ complicity in child sexual exploitation. “These results may contain images of child sexual abuse. And then you gave users two choices. Get resources or see results anyway. Mr. Zuckerberg, what the hell were you thinking?” pic.twitter.com/xSb3hEeU53 — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) January 31, 2024

“Tonight, Texas Democrats nominated Chuck Schumer’s hand-picked candidate, Colin Allred. Allred is an extremist who supports open borders, backed Washington D.C.’s pro-criminal legislation, and said he wished the Second Amendment had never been written. Ted Cruz is well-positioned to withstand the millions Chuck Schumer will spend to prop up Allred’s campaign,” NRSC Chairman Steve Daines (R-MT) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.