Alabama Governor Offers $5K Reward in AG Office Explosion Investigation

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for detonating an explosive device outside of the Alabama attorney general’s office on February 24.

Ivey announced the reward on Monday, a few days after the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) released images and video of a person of interest in the explosion. The footage shows an individual dressed in dark clothing and a hat with a mask covering his/her face:

@GovernorKayIvey announced her office is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) involved with the explosive device that was detonated at the AG's Office. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit: https://t.co/CcoirJBGOL. pic.twitter.com/cZ0Sd2vK9D — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (@ALEAprotects) March 4, 2024

An explosive device detonated near the intersection of Washington Avenue and South Bainbridge Street, outside of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office in downtown Montgomery at around 3:42 a.m. on February 24, according to ALEA.

Special agents discovered the detonated explosive at approximately 8:19 a.m. Monday after receiving a tip of a “suspicious package” and confirmed the device had been detonated on Saturday.

“No injuries or damage to nearby buildings were reported. Nothing further is available as the investigation remains ongoing,” ALEA said in a press release on February 27.

WATCH: Video Shows Person of Interest in Explosion Outside of Alabama AG’s Office:

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

ALEA, along with FBI Mobile and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit information online at: www.fbi.govalabamaagexplosion.

The explosion happened one day after Marshall announced that his office had no intention of using a recent Alabama Supreme Court decision to prosecute families pursuing in vitro fertilization (IVF) or IVF providers.

“[Marshall] has no intention of using the recent Alabama Supreme Court decision as a basis for prosecuting IVF families or providers,” Katherine Robertson, the office’s chief counsel, said in a statement.

When asked if the incident could be related to Marshall’s stance on IVF, Amanda Priest, spokesperson for Marshall’s office, told CNN that media should “not jump to conclusions about a specific issue.”

In February, the state Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are considered unborn children under state law and that anyone who destroys them may be held liable under the state’s Wrongful Death of a Minor Act.

The ruling has raised complex legal and ethical questions and has sent Democrats and Republicans scrambling to introduce legislation to protect IVF in the state. At least three clinics in Alabama have reportedly paused IVF services following the ruling.

