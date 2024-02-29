Video Shows Person of Interest in Explosion Outside Alabama AG’s Office

Law enforcement has released video footage of a person of interest in the explosion outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office early Saturday morning.

The images and video — released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) — show a person dressed in dark clothing and a hat with a mask covering his/her face.

ALEA, along with FBI Mobile and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual.

An explosive device detonated near the intersection of Washington Avenue and South Bainbridge Street, outside of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office in downtown Montgomery at around 3:42 a.m. on February 24, according to ALEA.

Special agents discovered the detonated explosive at approximately 8:19 a.m. on Monday after receiving a tip of a “suspicious package” and confirmed the device had been detonated on Saturday.

“No injuries or damage to nearby buildings were reported. Nothing further is available as the investigation remains ongoing,” ALEA said in a press release on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit information online at: www.fbi.govalabamaagexplosion.

The explosion happened one day after Marshall announced that his office had no intention of using a recent Alabama Supreme Court decision to prosecute families pursuing in vitro fertilization (IVF) or IVF providers.

“[Marshall] has no intention of using the recent Alabama Supreme Court decision as a basis for prosecuting IVF families or providers,” Katherine Robertson, the office’s chief counsel, said in a statement.

When asked if the incident could be related to Marshall’s stance on IVF, Amanda Priest, spokesperson for Marshall’s office, told CNN that media should “not jump to conclusions about a specific issue.”

In February, the state Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are considered unborn children under state law and that anyone who destroys them may be held liable under the state’s Wrongful Death of a Minor Act.

The ruling has raised complex legal and ethical questions and has sent Democrats and Republicans scrambling to introduce legislation to protect IVF in the state. At least three clinics in Alabama have reportedly paused IVF services following the ruling.

