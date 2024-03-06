Donald Trump Wins Delegate-Rich California Republican Primary

Former President Donald Trump easily won the California Republican primary and its 169 delegates on Super Tuesday.

The victory for Trump was declared by the Associated Press at 8:13 p.m. PT., shortly after most polls closed at 8 p.m. PT.

As of 12 a.m. Pacific Time and 47 percent reporting, Trump had 77.5 percent of the vote, while fellow Republican candidate Nikki Haley had only 18.8 percent of the vote.

California has the highest number of delegates, giving Trump a big boost in his race towards becoming the 2024 Republican presidential nominee. The Republican contender needs 1,215 delegates.

On the Democrat side, President Joe Biden (D) won, grabbing the states’s 495 delegates.

The race was called at 8:12 p.m. PT.

