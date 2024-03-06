Exclusive — Kari Lake on Nikki Haley: Uniting the Party Goes Both Ways

Uniting the Republican Party goes both ways, Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily ahead of Nikki Haley formally suspending her presidential campaign.

“She was attracting a lot of Democrats, and a lot of people were crossing over just to kind of poke a stick in the eye of President Trump,” Lake said when asked about the number of votes Haley received in Colorado and how former President Donald Trump can win those voters over.

Describing Trump as “conciliatory,” she said she believes the former president has “been trying to be magnanimous and reach out.”

“I remember I was there in Iowa when he won. He gave a great speech. He said he wants to bring the party together. And she’s just continued to run with no chance, and now I’m hearing she’s going to step aside today but still won’t endorse President Trump,” Lake said before Haley’s Wednesday morning announcement.

“You know, everyone is expecting President Trump to unify, unify, unify. Well, it’d be nice if the people who are losing to him would also want to unify,” Lake said, explaining that this “goes both ways.”

“I know that President Trump is a forgiving person. I know him personally. He’s reached out — people who’ve said terrible things about him have come around and endorsed him. He welcomes back in with open arms, and I do — at the end of the day, Mike — want to welcome all Republicans back into this party, but this is the America First Republican Party.”

“And for those people who want to come in and solve the problems of the American people, all American people, then I think we should welcome them back in with open arms. And I hope that Nikki Haley, when she announces that she’s stepping aside today, will do so with a tone that shows that she, too, wants to come together,” Lake said. “She, too, wants to solve the problems that the American people are facing. And she wants to come into the fold and be American First.”

However, Haley fell short of endorsing Trump during her speech. “In all likelihood, Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee when our party convention meets in July. I congratulate him and wish him well,” she simply stated. “I wish anyone well who would be America’s president.”

She then put the burden on Trump, stating that it is “up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support it.”

“And I hope he does that,” she said.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said he would “like to invite all of the Haley supporters to join the greatest movement in the history of our Nation.”

“BIDEN IS THE ENEMY, HE IS DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY,” Trump said. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”:

