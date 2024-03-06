Failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton admitted during a recent podcast interview that 81-year-old President Joe Biden is “old” but that voters should “go ahead and accept the reality.”

“Somebody the other day said to me…’Well, but, you know, Joe Biden’s old.’ I said, ‘You know what, Joe Biden is old. Let’s go ahead and accept the reality. Joe Biden is old,'” Clinton said Tuesday on Sirius XM’s Mornings with Zerlina.

She argued that he was still better than former President Donald Trump because Biden has “done an effective job and doesn’t threaten our democracy.”

She argued that Trump is also “old, barely makes sense when he talks, is dangerous, and threatens our democracy.”

“So, really, pick between your two old ones and figure out how you’re going to save our democracy. Because no matter where you stand on the political spectrum, you want to maintain freedom, and the rule of law, and protection for people’s fundamental rights, or at least I used to think so,” she said.

On the question of if worry about Biden’s age was a commentary about Americans not feeling comfortable about Vice President Kamala Harris potentially stepping into the role, Clinton said she really thought it was about Biden’s age.

“It’s a challenge for a number of Americans to think of a woman as being president, and then, if the woman is also a woman of color and the daughter of immigrants, you know, that might make it even more of a challenge,” Clinton said. “But I think it’s much more about the fact that Americans are kind of skittish about age.”

A New York Times and Siena College poll published Wednesday showed that a majority of voters — 61 percent — who supported Biden in 2020 are now saying he is too old to lead the country.

