Daily Beast: Minnesota’s 19% ‘Uncommitted’ Spells Trouble for Biden

A new op-ed from The Daily Beast discussed President Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday performance and how the 19 percent in “uncommitted” voters in Minnesota could spell trouble come November.

“Why Minnesota’s ‘Uncommitted’ Vote Is a Real Threat to Biden’s Re-Election,” headlined the article from J. Patrick Coolican.

“Despite no money and a bare-bones, last-minute organization, the ‘Uncommitted’ line pulled nearly 19 percent, as progressive voters sought to send a message to Biden that he needs to change his policy toward Israel and its ongoing war in Gaza if he’s to earn their vote,” wrote Coolican.

Some Democrats, such as Minneapolis Democrat State Sen. Omar Fateh said that his “uncommitted” vote serves as a “warning to the Biden administration that, unless they are to take immediate and dramatic action to stop Israel from continuing the genocide, they cannot expect support of progressives.”

Much of the “uncommitted” votes in Minneapolis could be chalked down to Minnesota having a sizable Muslim population from its community of Somali-Americans, a great deal of whom disapprove of is support for Israel in their war on Hamas in Gaza, but the president also has “problems extended to white progressives, especially in the Twin Cities,” according to Coolican.

As Minnesota Reformer’s Chris Ingraham reported Wednesday, “Uncommitted” captured a majority in two state House districts in Minneapolis. It also won a plurality of votes in a third. In 15 additional districts the campaign notched at least one quarter of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL) vote. As many others have pointed out, Biden is boxed in: If he were to be perceived as abandoning Israel, he’d lose as much or even more support from crucial Jewish and pro-Israel voters. The final tally was about 46,000 votes for “uncommitted,” which is an ominous number because Donald Trump lost to Hillary Clinton by about 44,000 votes in 2016.

“I hope this serves as a wakeup call for the Biden folks, and that they make a decision to pour money and resources into the state,” said Jim Manley, a Democrat operative in Minnesota.

Beyond Minnesota, the state of Michigan also spelled trouble for Joe Biden on Tuesday night, with over 100,000 voters choosing “uncommitted” in a state that also has a sizable Muslim population in Dearborn.

“With 95 percent of the vote counted, Biden won the primary with 618,006 votes, which only adds up to 81.1 percent of the total vote — a terrible showing for an incumbent,” Breitbart News reported.

“Those 100,995 ‘uncommitted’ votes add up to 16 percent of Biden’s total vote. In the upcoming presidential election, Biden cannot win this crucial swing state if 16 percent, or even ten percent, of Democrats stay home. By comparison, only 33,383 Republicans voted ‘uncommitted’ — that’s only around four percent of Donald Trump’s vote total of 756,636,” it added.

