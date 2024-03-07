“Ruben Gallego is responsible for making our state less safe and wants to take away Arizonans Second Amendment rights so they can’t protect themselves. I will always stand up for the Constitution and law abiding Arizonans right to protect themselves,” Arizona Senate Republican candidate Kari Lake said.

“For years, Ruben Gallego has backed the reckless, radical policies that led to rising crime and an open border bringing deadly drugs and gang violence to our country. Now, he wants to restrict Arizonans’ ability to defend themselves and their families. Gallego can’t be trusted to keep Arizona safe,” National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) spokesman Tate Mitchell said in a written statement.

In March 2023, Gallego explained that he supports a ban on assault rifles, saying, “I do, depending obviously on what type of weapons and at a minimum, some level of regulation. Especially if we can get to a compromise that actually ends up having us having safer streets, safer schools, while at the same time preserving people’s Second Amendment rights.”