Top Republicans detailed how Arizona Senate Democrat candidate Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) has expressed extreme anti-Second Amendment views.
“Ruben Gallego is responsible for making our state less safe and wants to take away Arizonans Second Amendment rights so they can’t protect themselves. I will always stand up for the Constitution and law abiding Arizonans right to protect themselves,” Arizona Senate Republican candidate Kari Lake said.
“For years, Ruben Gallego has backed the reckless, radical policies that led to rising crime and an open border bringing deadly drugs and gang violence to our country. Now, he wants to restrict Arizonans’ ability to defend themselves and their families. Gallego can’t be trusted to keep Arizona safe,” National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) spokesman Tate Mitchell said in a written statement.
In March 2023, Gallego explained that he supports a ban on assault rifles, saying, “I do, depending obviously on what type of weapons and at a minimum, some level of regulation. Especially if we can get to a compromise that actually ends up having us having safer streets, safer schools, while at the same time preserving people’s Second Amendment rights.”
Gallego has cosponsored the Assault Weapons Ban Act of 2023, and has reguarly cosponsored the bill throughout his tenure in Congress. In short, the bill would make it illegal to manufacture, transfer, or possess a semiautomatic weapon or large capacity ammunition feeding device.
Gallego has also expressed anti-law enforcement rhetoric.
Peaceful protestors aren’t bad guys, they are citizens. The bad guys were the ones behind the police line not in front of them. https://t.co/dl2Yiq6XL5
— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) June 2, 2020
Lake called Gallego is on the “verge of being a full-blown Marxist” on Breitbart News Saturday.
“He’s responsible along with Biden for the wide open border and the crime wave we’re seeing, yet he wants to take away our Second Amendment rights,” Lake said. She added that he has “threatened ICE agents for doing their jobs, enforcing immigration laws.”
“He’s attended defund the police rallies. This guy is right there on the verge of being a full-blown Marxist,” she added.
