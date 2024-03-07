Nolte: Donald Trump Closes in on Joe Biden in Minnesota

Polling out of Minnesota shows that former President Donald Trump is closing in on His Fraudulency Joe Biden.

Yes, America, Minnesota — the only state Walter Mondale won in 1984, a state won by only a single Republican in 68 years — is now a swing state.

A KSTP-TV/SurveyUSA poll shows Biden up only four points over The Donald: 42 to 38 percent. That leaves 11 percent undecided and nine percent choosing a different candidate.

“We’ve got a competitive race here,” Steven Schier, a political analyst at Carleton College, told the pollster. Biden “is at 42% … against Trump, but his job approval is also at 42%. The question is, is that the ceiling for Joe Biden? If it is, then that’s good news for Donald Trump.”

“A lot of independents don’t want to vote for either of these people, which means there’s a lot of voters up in the air, and this election could go either way,” Schier added. You have two people who have occupied the White House for multiple years, yet you have 1 in 10 Minnesota voters who are undecided.” He concluded that “a lot of people are not enthusiastic about this choice.”

In the Deep Blue Twin Cities, Biden leads Trump by 18 points, 48 to 30 percent, but he still doesn’t top 50 percent in what should be a stronghold. The pollster found that Trump leads Hunter’s Dad everywhere else: “Trump leads 45% to 37% in southern Minnesota; 57% to 26% in western Minnesota and 51% to 33% in northeastern Minnesota.”

Creepy! Joe Biden Dismisses Democrats’ Poll Number Concerns: “I’m Winning”

C-SPAN

The pollster surveyed 1,603 likely voters between February 23-28 with a three percent margin of error.

Of note is that this poll is not an outlier. Currently, in the RealClearPolitics average poll of Minnesota polls, Biden only leads by three points, 42.3 to 39.3 percent.

In 2020, Biden beat Trump (allegedly) in Minnesota by 7.2 points, 52.6 to 45.4 percent.

But.

In 2016, Trump came within 1.5 points of Hillary Clinton, 46.4 to 44.9 percent.

Biden’s ceiling is a real question in Minnesota, especially after this week’s Super Tuesday results that saw “uncommitted” win 19 percent of the vote in the state’s Democrat primary. Even the far-left Daily Beast is freaked over this:

“Why Minnesota’s ‘Uncommitted’ Vote Is a Real Threat to Biden’s Re-Election,” headlined the article from J. Patrick Coolican. “Despite no money and a bare-bones, last-minute organization, the ‘Uncommitted’ line pulled nearly 19 percent, as progressive voters sought to send a message to Biden that he needs to change his policy toward Israel and its ongoing war in Gaza if he’s to earn their vote,” wrote Coolican.

This humiliation came just days after more than 100,000 voted “uncommitted” in the Michigan Democrat primary. Uncommitted won two delegates with 13.2 percent of the vote.

If nothing else, we are seeing one sure thing in the polling: tired, old, mean, frail, failing Joe Biden will be forced to defend an electoral map Trump has already widened. A year ago, the idea of Biden defending Minnesota was unthinkable. The same goes for Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Get a FREE FREE FREE autographed bookplate if you purchase John Nolte’s debut novel, Borrowed Time (Bombardier Books).

“Borrowed Time soothed my aching heart in many ways. It made me think about the things that really matter in life and the things that don’t. It made me think about true love, about finding one person to spend your life with—something that has always eluded me. And it made me think about death, about why we need to believe there is a hereafter because, without it, life becomes unbearable.” —Sasha Stone, Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning.

After your purchase, email JJMNOLTE at HOTMAIL dot COM with your address and any personalization requests.