Far-left Democrats are livid with President Biden for apparently not being politically correct enough during his State of the Union address.

Biden called an illegal migrant an “illegal” and failed to use the word “abortion,” two alleged mistakes that caused the far left to lash out.

Biden used the word “illegal” as a noun in reference to the illegal immigrant who allegedly killed Laken Riley.

Noting Biden’s use of the word “illegal,” Las Americas Executive Director Marisa Limon Garza told Politico Playbook, “It was painful. And likely off-script.”

“At best, it’s like when my father, a septuagenarian, makes an unintentional gaffe or foible. At worst, it’s a tired, racist trope. Either way, he needs to do better,” she added.

“He should have said ‘undocumented,’” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told CNN after the debate.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) claimed Biden’s remark was “dangerously close to language from Donald Trump that puts a target on the backs of Latinos everywhere.”

Biden also failed to use the word “abortion,” which enraged some members of the far left.

“He can say ‘cease-fire’ and not ‘abortion.’ What the fuck?” one abortion activist told Playbook.

In Biden’s prepared remarks, he was supposed to say “abortion,” but he apparently omitted the word and instead spoke about reproductive health, a phrase Democrats use to politically spin the controversial issue.

Biden did, however, use his remarks about the topic of abortion to scold Supreme Court Justices sitting before him.

“In its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade the Supreme Court majority wrote, ‘Women are not without electoral or political power.’ Clearly those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America,” Biden claimed.

“If you, the American people, send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you, I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again,” he added.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.