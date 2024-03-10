Exclusive – NJ Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner: Bob Menendez’s Corruption, Weak Candidates Make Senate Seat ‘Winnable’ for Republicans

Christine Serrano Glassner, the mayor of Mendham Borough, New Jersey, said on Breitbart News Saturday that Sen. Bob Menendez’s (D-NJ) “corruption,” and other “weak” Democrat candidates, make the Senate seat “winnable for Republicans.”

Glassner, who has ties to former President Donald Trump, announced last September her mission to oust Menendez during the 2024 elections.

The election has become more complicated for Democrats in the typically blue state of New Jersey, as Menendez is facing his third federal investigation since joining Congress’s upper chamber in 2006.

Although a Republican has not won a Senate seat in the Garden State since 1972, Glassner told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that Menendez’s “corruption” and weak Democrat candidates such as Tammy Murphy, current Gov. Phil Murphy’s (D-NJ) wife, and Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ), could leave an opportunity for a Republican to take that seat.

She said, “Personally, I don’t think we have the strongest candidates in Andy Kim or Tammy Murphy. She doesn’t really have any credible experience and he is from south Jersey, doesn’t really know the north Jersey folks, and is much more progressive than the democrats here in New Jersey I think are interested in.”

She added, “It can be done and first of all if you look at the state of New Jersey, thanks to the Biden-Murphy administration and Menendez and certainly Tammy Murphy has made this state one of the most expensive in the country.”

“I think it makes it more winnable,” Glassner said.

Trump has said he plans on making a “heavy play” for Democrat-leaning states such as New Jersey, New York, and Minnesota in an interview with Breitbart News.

The New Jersey mayor also lamented how expensive the Garden State has become and how illegal immigrants and fentanyl have overrun the state.

Glassner said, “Life has become too difficult and we need to make life more affordable for people here. We need to make sure that small businesses feel like they have a future. This is what New Jersey needs and that’s what I plan on delivering.”

