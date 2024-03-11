Exclusive — Claudia Tenney: Biden’s ‘Screaming’ SOTU Evaded America’s Real Problems

Rep. Claudia Tenney told Breitbart News on Sunday that President Joe Biden’s recent State of the Union address was a “screaming,” partisan, “inappropriate” speech that said almost nothing about the pressing issues facing the country.

Tenney spoke to Breitbart News Sunday a weekly news flagship that airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 7-10 p.m. ET.

“He just blamed Republicans,” Tenney recalled. “I’m still astounded by the whole thing, as are my constituents.”

It was inappropriate to do “a campaign speech, in that setting,” she said, and Democrats made things worse by “screaming and yelling” campaign slogans, such as “four more years.” She noted that the State of the Union was a solemn occasion on which presidents typically took policy positions, but did not try to attack the opposition.

Later, after Biden apologized for using the word “illegal” to describe the alleged murderer of student Laken Riley during an improvised moment in the speech, Tenney posted on X (formerly Twitter) that “the emperor has no clothes.”

This guy is a joke. The Democrat emperor has no clothes. https://t.co/qyMweEEtLt — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) March 8, 2024

Joe Biden “almost makes Donald Trump look humble, because of his narcissism,” Tenney said. While Trump “sincerely cares about America,” she said, even if he makes mistakes at times, Biden has always been combative, arrogant, corrupt, not too smart, braggadocious … he just is all about enriching Joe, and self-aggrandizement … it’s always about himself.”

She said that Republicans were “stunned by the horror of the whole thing,” and some members heckled in response — a rare breach of decorum.

Tenney spoke about the practical problems that her constituents would have preferred to hear about, such as extending some of Trump’s tax cuts that helped individuals and small business, so that economic growth could continue in future.

She warned that some of the high growth figures touted by the Biden Administration were boosted by government cash, not by economic activity. She added that other Biden policies, such as restricting Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exports, were undermining economic growth. Crafting policies to encourage growth, she said, should be the focus in Congress, as well as upholding the rule of law, beginning with securing the country’s borders and punishing criminal illegal aliens.

