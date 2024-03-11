Exposed: Meet The Never Trump Republican Who Donates to Democrats but Is Running for Senate in New Jersey

Curtis Bashaw, a Never Trump Republican who donates to Democrats, seeks the Republican nomination to oust Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ).

Bashaw, a real estate developer and hotelier from Cape May, New Jersey, is the main primary opponent to pro-Trump Mendham Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner.

The New Jersey Republican is a moderate who served in Gov. Jim McGreevey’s scandal-plagued administration, opposed Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and donated instead to Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.

Bashaw shared an article in July 2020 that called Trump a “threat to democracy”:

A timely letter from a diverse group declaring that liberal democracy cannot survive without free expression. That the best path for change is persuasion, not coercion. And that robust discourse is essential. Freedom is messy but precious. @Harpers⁩ https://t.co/L8qqclvCKd — Curtis Bashaw (@CurtisBashaw) July 8, 2020

The Harper’s Magazine article stated, “The forces of illiberalism are gaining strength throughout the world and have a powerful ally in Donald Trump, who represents a real threat to democracy.”

Bashaw has donated to Christie’s 2024 presidential campaign, which was notably anti-Trump. He also donated to Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) campaign and Sen. Cory Booker’s (D-NJ) 2014 campaign, among other Democrats.

Glassner wrote in a memo in February that Bashaw “is not only a Democrat in Republican clothing, but also has partnered with and financially benefited from Chinese firms that scoop up American real estate”:

Most alarming is that in 2017, Bashaw joined forces with a “state run Chinese construction giant” on a development site in Hudson Yards in New York City. His partner, China State Construction Engineering, is associated with the People’s Liberation Army, which is why President Trump blacklisted the company by Executive Order, banning work with CSCE and other companies that have links to the Chinese military. These facts about Bashaw’s business dealings with the Chinese, drawn from published news stories, require scrutiny by NJ GOP County Committee members and Republican primary voters. After all, New Jersey voters are tired of Senate candidates who sell out to foreign governments.

Bashaw said he divested from the firm in 2019, one year before then-President Trump signed an executive order banning American companies from owning parts of Chinese companies.

Glassner explained on Breitbart News Saturday that Menendez’s corruption and weak Democrat candidates make the New Jersey Senate “winnable” for Republicans.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.