Lindsey Graham Blasts Biden’s ‘Backward’ Attacks on Israel, Says ‘Vote for Trump’ to Restore Global Order

The United States should be “all-in” when it comes to supporting Israel in its war against the Islamic terror group Hamas in Gaza, according to South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who slammed Democrat President Joe Biden’s “backward” attacks on the Jewish state instead of the “great Satan, Iran,” reiterating that President Trump believes Hamas must be “destroyed militarily,” and insisting that “if you want to get the world back in order, you’d better vote for Trump.”

Appearing on NBC’s Meet The Press on Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham told host Kristen Welker that President Biden’s Middle East foreign policy is completely “backwards.”

“When the President of the United States talks about [Israeli Prime Minister] Bibi [Netanyahu] and not Hamas, we’re missing the boat here,” he said. “When you talk about red lines against Israel, we should be talking about red lines against Iran.”

The Republican senator noted that Israel is “not killing American soldiers,” whereas “Iran is, through their proxies.”

“So, I would urge President Biden to hold the great Satan, Iran, accountable for killing soldiers in Jordan and attacking shipping,” he said, suggesting that the 81-year-old president has “got it backwards.”

“We should be all-in in helping Israel. We should try to help the humanitarian crisis. But don’t say or do anything that would empower our enemy,” he told Welker.

When President Biden is talking about Prime Minister Netanyahu and not Hamas, he's got it backward. We should be talking about red lines for Iran, not Israel. We should be all-in for helping Israel and trying to help fix the humanitarian crisis. But we shouldn't say or do…

Graham accused Biden of having compromised global well-being in every conceivable manner, pointing to “broken borders,” and declaring that “the world’s on fire.”

If there was ever an election in the history of America that deserves a debate between the two candidates, it's this election. If Joe Biden is really "energetic," he needs to get on stage and debate Donald Trump.

According to the South Carolina Republican, who is a key ally of former President Trump, the “best way” to judge Trump’s second term is “by what he did in his first term.”

“Russia didn’t invade [Ukraine] on President Trump’s watch. Hamas didn’t try to destroy Israel on his watch. Afghanistan – the Taliban — weren’t in charge on his watch,” he said.

Graham also agreed that “if you’re worried about the world being on fire, you’re right.”

“If you think Joe Biden’s policies lack a deterrence and he’s weak in the eyes of our enemies, you’re right,” he continued. “So, if you want to get the world back in order, you’d better vote for Trump.”

If you're worried about the world being on fire right now, you're right. If you think Joe Biden's policies lack deterrence and he's weak in the eyes of our enemies, you're right. If you want to get the world back in order, you'd better vote for Donald Trump in November.

Slamming Biden’s 2024 State of the Union address in which he appeared to suggest that the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hamas could remain in power after the war in Gaza, the senator insisted that “President Trump believes it’s nonnegotiable when it comes to Hamas. They have to be destroyed militarily.”

“They can’t be in charge,” he said. “So, I’m challenging the Biden administration today to clear this up. You cannot allow Hamas to stay in power. You can’t allow them to have six brigades to do October the 7th again.”

“So, the hostage issue is important, but we have to have a nonnegotiable policy when it comes to destroying the military capability of Hamas,” he added.

Graham also noted that during Trump’s presidency, Arab states “recognized Israel through the Abraham Accords,” the historic Trump-brokered peace agreements that were entered into between Israel and multiple Arab allies.

Under Biden's weak leadership:

– Israel is under attack.

– The Houthis are attacking us.

“If you want to look at who’s the most stable person for the world, Biden versus Trump, Trump wins in a landslide,” Graham declared.

The matter comes as President Biden faces political challenges and low approval ratings, with former President Donald Trump leading in polls.