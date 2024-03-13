In total, the dismissed charges include six counts in the indictment, including three against Trump. Prosecutors can refile the quashed charges, McAfee wrote in his order.

Trump is still charged with more than half a dozen counts.

Trump was originally charged with 13 counts.

Trump faces a maximum of 76.5 years in state prison if convicted on each of the charges and consecutively enforced.

The Associated Press reported:

The ruling is a blow for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose case has already been on shaky ground with an effort to have her removed from the prosecution over her romantic relationship with a colleague. It’s the first time charges in any of Trump’s four criminal cases have been dismissed, with the judge saying prosecutors failed to provide enough detail about the alleged crime.

The order comes ahead of McAfee’s pending ruling on whether Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis will be removed from the Trump case. McAfee pledged on the radio last week the ruling would come this week.

At the end of the disqualification hearings, McAfee told the court he would deliberate for two weeks. The judge previously said Willis could be removed from the case, which would hand a large victory to Trump.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.