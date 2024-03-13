Peter Schweizer, author of New York Times bestseller Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans, is one of the “great guests” of Dennis Prager’s radio career, Prager said during a recent episode of The Dennis Prager Show.

Prager had Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) and senior contributor at Breitbart News, on his program to discuss Blood Money, which landed at number one on the New York Times bestseller list one week after its release by HarperCollins. It remains on Amazon’s bestsellers list.

“You’re one of the great guests of my radio career, and I thank you for your work,” Prager said during the interview.

LISTEN:

Schweizer hit on a range of topics from Blood Money during the interview, briefly detailing how much research went into the book:

It’s almost like mining, you know, you’re mining for diamonds or for gold, and we had to start building the mine shaft in two different directions. One, of course, was in China with the Chinese literature on this. That involves, of course, people that speak Mandarin that could figure out ways to access some not classified material there but sensitive material there.

“On the other hand, the other part of the story, of course, involves the financial entanglements or otherwise with our political leaders. And so there was a research on that component, as well,” he said, explaining it was a team of 13 researchers and took a total of 15 months of research.

“We were busy the whole time,” Schweizer said, describing what prompted him to write the book.

“There’s so many things going on in our country that I don’t really seem to recognize it much anymore, in a lot of respects — a lot of social tumult, a lot of violence — and, of course, there are multitudes of causes of that,” he said, emphasizing that he believes “based on the evidence that China is exacerbating those problems and our leaders don’t want to call them out.”

“The image I have in my mind is that America is on fire. China’s holding an empty can of gasoline, and our leaders are remaining silent,” Schweizer said.

Prager described Blood Money as “a very, very important and very disturbing book,” revealing the impact China is having on America as leaders turn, as the book states, a “blind eye.”

LISTEN to the full interview below:

Blood Money is available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook.