Special Counsel Robert Hur Acknowledges Biden Shared Classified Material

Special Counsel Robert Hur on Tuesday acknowledged President Joe Biden made statements inconsistent with the findings of his investigation.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) asked Hur about statements Biden made on February 8 at a White House briefing and whether they were true or not.

According to a transcript of the White House briefing, a reporter asked Biden, “Mr. President, why did you share classified information with your ghostwriter?”

Biden responded, “I did not share classified information. I did not share it.”

The reporter then asked, “With your ghostwriter?”

Biden responded, “With my ghostwriter, I did not. Guarantee you, I did not.”

On Tuesday, Gaetz asked Hur about Biden’s statements, “That’s not true, is it, Mr. Hur?”

Hur responded to Gaetz, “That is inconsistent with the findings based on the evidence and in my report.”

Gaetz responded, “It’s a lie, is just what regular people would say, right?”

Hur smiled at Gaetz, and did not object.

Gaetz asked Hur about another thing Biden said during the press conference on February 8, which was, “And all the stuff that was in my home was in filing cabinets that were either locked or able to be locked.”

“That wasn’t true, either, was it?” Gaetz asked Hur.

Hur responded, “That was inconsistent with the findings of our investigation.”

Gaetz said, “Another lie people might say, right, because what you’ve put in your report was among the places Mr. Biden’s lawyers found classified documents in the garage was a damaged open box.”

Gaetz then expressed frustration that Hur found that he could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Biden acted willfully with intent to break the law.

“So we can’t prove intent, while at the same time Biden goes out there at the White House and says, ‘Well, you know,’ — he just…blatantly lies. And what I’m trying to figure out is whether or not Biden is lying, because he’s still so senile, he hasn’t read your report, or whether it’s a little craftier and a little more devious, and perhaps a little more intentional than we might otherwise think,” Gaetz said.

Gaetz also criticized Hur for not charging Biden’s ghostwriter with obstructing justice after the ghostwriter admitted to deleting recordings of Biden after Hur was appointed to investigate Biden’s handling of classified material.

Special Counsel confirms Biden made false statements to the DOJ but will not be prosecuted. Isn't that exactly what they charged Mike Flynn for?@RepMattGaetz presses him: "Isn't it frustrating that Biden continues to go out and lie about the basic facts of the report?" pic.twitter.com/7wC37G19s3 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 12, 2024

“So the ghostwriter purposefully deletes this evidence that seems to be like show culpability of Biden’s crimes and you don’t charge him. Why did you not charge the ghostwriter with obstructing justice and deleting evidence?” Gaetz asked.

Hur said, “As we as we stated in the relevant chapter of the report, one of the things that Mr. Zwonitzer did not delete was transcripts of the recordings that he had created that included inculpatory evidence relating to –.”

Gaetz cut him off, “Oh, so if you destroy some evidence, but not other evidence, that somehow absolves you of the evidence you destroy?”

Gaetz concluded, “Here’s what I see, his Zwonitzer should have been charged. He wasn’t. Biden and Trump should have been treated equally. They weren’t. And that is the double standard that I think a lot of Americans are concerned about. I see my time has expired.”

