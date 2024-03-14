Kamala Harris Becomes First Vice President to Visit Abortion Clinic

Vice President Kamala Harris visited an abortion clinic on Thursday in Minnesota as part of her ongoing abortion tour around the country ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

“The White House believes this is the first time any U.S. president or vice president has visited a facility that provides abortions along with other reproductive care,” NPR reported.

Harris — the Biden reelection campaign’s designated abortion hype-woman — visited the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Paul to draw attention to the “very serious health crisis” supposedly caused by state laws that limit the killing of unborn babies via abortion.

“We who have the ability to have a bouquet of microphones in front of us, as I do — I take on, then, the responsibility of uplifting these stories,” Harris told reporters.

Harris met with Dr. Sarah Traxler, the chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood North Central. The abortion clinic was open during the vice president’s visit, although reporters were kept in the lobby, according to the report.

Minnesota has passed laws protecting the ability to kill unborn babies via abortion after the Supreme Court overturned its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and returned the issue of abortion to individual states. At the same time, nearby states like North and South Dakota have passed laws limiting abortion, meaning women have likely traveled to Minnesota to obtain abortions.

“I am a proud abortion provider,” Traxler said, calling the vice president’s visit a “historic moment.”

“Since Roe was overturned, I’ve cared for patients from everywhere,” Traxler said, adding that women have come from states as far away as Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida and Wyoming.

After the tour, Harris emphasized to reporters how abortion clinics supposedly serve women.

“It is absolutely about health care and reproductive health care. So everyone get ready for the language: ‘uterus,'” Harris said. “That part of the body needs a lot of medical care from time to time.”

Roughly a dozen protesters gathered outside for the vice president’s arrival to the abortion clinic with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN)

Harris’ stop in Minnesota is the latest in series of events she has had around the country, highlighting abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision and painting pro-life Americans as “extremists.”

The White House announced Harris’s “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms Tour’ in December, and Harris has since visited Wisconsin, California, Georgia, Michigan, and Arizona.

The Biden administration has arguably become the most pro-abortion administration in U.S. history, working through executive orders, rule-making and guidance from unelected government bureaucrats, and various legal challenges to install its abortion-on-demand agenda around the country and the world.

Furthermore, killing the unborn is Biden’s day-one, number-one priority if he is reelected, his staff has said — a strategy designed to bludgeon Republicans and appeal to a wide swath of women and young voters accustomed to 50 years of the “right” to abortion invented under the now-defunct Roe v. Wade decision.

The Biden campaign has specifically focused on “restoring Roe.” Under Roe, a “right” to abortion was established before “viability,” which is generally considered to be between 22 snd 24 weeks of pregnancy. Since Dobbs, some states have passed stricter laws regulating abortion, while others, run by Democrats, have loosened abortion laws and appealed to pro-abortion women in red states.

Part of Biden’s focus on restoring Roe includes blaming former President Donald Trump — the likely Republican nominee — for installing three Supreme Court justices who ultimately helped overturn Roe. Trump has touted his nominations and the overturn of Roe as one of his major first-term victories.

The Biden campaign is further capitalizing off of the abortion issue by warning voters that Republicans want to pass a national ban, stealing conservative talking points about freedom and government control, creating confusion around what kinds of health care are accessible to women, and pointing to high-profile cases of women who have been denied abortions.