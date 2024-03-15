Bernie Sanders Introduces Four-Day Workweek Bill

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) introduced legislation on Thursday that would reduce the workweek to 32 hours.

Sanders’ legislation would limit the standard workweek by mandating that overtime pay be given to workers after working 32 hours a week.

The 40-hour workweek has been law since the passage of the Fair Labor Standards Act in 1940.

Sanders has argued that technology has made workers more productive, but working-class Americans have not received higher wages or worked fewer hours.

Sanders wrote in a press release, “The financial gains from the major advancements in artificial intelligence, automation, and new technology must benefit the working class, not just corporate CEOs and wealthy stockholders on Wall Street.”

CNBC reported:

Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, led a hearing on the bill Thursday. He was joined by Shawn Fain, president of the United Auto Workers, which raised the issue of a 32-hour workweek during union strikes last year. Several Republican Senators expressed opposition to the plan. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana said a mandated 32-hour workweek would harm small businesses, restaurants and trades, which could lead to layoffs if businesses can’t keep productivity up.

Participants in recent experiments have reported lower rates of stress and burnout and reportedly even higher productivity, well-being, and happiness.

France codified a 35-hour workweek in 2000 and may even reduce it to 32 hours.

A Morning Consult survey found that 87 percent of American workers say they would be interested in a four-day workweek, and 82 percent believe it would work.

