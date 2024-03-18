PALM BEACH, Florida — Former President Donald Trump, the 2024 presumptive Republican presidential nominee, told Breitbart News exclusively that he was shocked late-night comedian and Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel walked right into his trap by reading his Truth Social post about Kimmel during the show.

Trump called Kimmel a “sleazebag” in his interview with Breitbart News and said Kimmel played right into his hands on stage at Hollywood’s biggest annual event.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Trump told Breitbart News in a 90-minute exclusive interview at Mar-a-Lago last Wednesday evening. “It shows how stupid he is. I actually got a call from somebody saying, ‘You’re not going to believe it: Jimmy Kimmel just read your Truth on the air.’ It was the most unbelievable thing.”

Trump’s post ripped Kimmel and the Oscars for picking him to host the award ceremony this year, and Kimmel decided to read it from the stage rather than listening to the advice of advisers who told him not to do so.

“I couldn’t believe it, and you know why he did that?” Trump told Breitbart News. “Because he’s stupid. He thought he’d get in front of it, but he made it the viral moment of the month.”

Some in the audience laughed or cheered at Kimmel, while others were visibly uncomfortable with it. But the reaction from the room seems to confirm just how far left most of Hollywood and the entertainment industry has gone. Trump told Breitbart News that it was clear Kimmel’s attempted joke backfired—and the fact that he did it right before announcing the Best Picture, the biggest award of the evening, made it even worse.

“If you look at the audience, some didn’t find it funny. I think he’s a sleazebag,” Trump told Breitbart News. “And I put out a Truth on him saying they’ve reached a new low and this guy is one of the least talented people to host the Oscars. I’m watching the Oscars and just before they give out the movie, the big award of the night for the best movie of the year, he says ‘I just got a Truth from Trump.’ He got killed.”

Trump also told Breitbart News that Truth Social, his social media company, is “on fire.”

“By the way, Truth is on fire. Truth is on fire,” Trump said. “I was with 250 reporters the other day with Super Tuesday, and I asked, ‘Is anybody on Truth?’ Every single hand went up.”

Trump regularly posts on his Truth Social account, making the platform a must-read for anyone in politics, given that they have to go there to see what Trump is saying about whatever is happening in the news.