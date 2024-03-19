Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said Republicans should avoid all interviews with ABC News as former President Donald Trump sues anchor George Stephanopoulos and the network for defamation.

As Breitbart News reported on Tuesday, the former president filed a defamation suit against Stephanopoulos and ABC News after the anchor said in an interview with Nancy Mace that Trump had been held “liable” by a jury for the rape and defamation of E. Jean Carroll.

The incident occurred during Stephanopoulos’s interview with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) on March 10. Stephanopoulos said during the interview, “Judges and two separate juries have found him liable for rape and for defaming the victim of that rape. How do you square your endorsement of Donald Trump with the testimony we just saw?” Trump’s attorney, Alejandro Brito, said in a 20-page complaint that Stephanopoulos made the false statements “with actual malice or with a reckless disregard for the truth,” the Hill reported. “Indeed, the jury expressly found that Plaintiff did not commit rape and, as demonstrated below, Defendant George Stephanopoulos was aware of the jury’s finding in this regard yet still falsely stated otherwise,” Brito added.

In a statement on Tuesday, Nancy Mace said that Republicans should boycott ABC News until Stephanopoulos gets held accountable for his words.

“Bob Iger needs to get control of ABC News. Actions like this are the reason Americans have lost trust in the press. ABC leadership should hold George Stephanopoulos accountable immediately for intentionally lying about Donald Trump during our interview – or pay a steep price for his actions,” she said.

“Republicans should also stop going on ABC News until Stephanopoulos is held accountable,” she added.

Mace further went into the case against Donald Trump, noting that the “jury had the opportunity to find Trump liable for rape, and they chose not to.” Mace further asserted that Stephanopoulos, a Democrat who previously worked for former President Bill Clinton, does the American people a disservice by masquerading as an impartial journalist.

“Repairing the havoc and damage these partisan actors have caused to our public discourse will require a serious effort by news organizations to hold themselves accountable for their actions. They have an opportunity to begin this process now. The only question that remains is, will they? I’m doubtful,” she said.

“Stephanopoulos thought he could use me in his shameful attempt to damage President Trump. It didn’t work because I wouldn’t fall for it. President Trump will always fight for the truth. And so will I. All are on notice now,” she added.

