“Only half of New Yorkers plan to stay in the city, according to the survey of more than 6,600 New York City households,” reports the far-left New York Times.

But-but-but His Fraudulency Joe Biden received 76 percent of the New York City vote in 2020???

But-but-but Democrat Eric Adams received 66 percent of the New York City mayoral vote in 2021???

Why’s everyone so unhappy in New York City when they are getting exactly what they voted for?

Oh, but unhappy these Democrats are, especially compared to seven years ago.

“Only 39 percent are content with the state of public education,” reports the Times. “Only 37 percent are happy with the level of public safety in their neighborhood, and only 34 percent are satisfied with their neighborhood’s cleanliness.”

“Less than a third rate the city’s quality of life as excellent or good. Less than a quarter are content with the overall quality of government services.”

When asked, “How would you rate the quality of life in New York City overall?” only 29.8 percent said “excellent” or “good.” That’s down from 51.2 percent in 2017 and 50.9 percent in 2008.

As you can imagine, safety is a major issue. When asked to “rate how safe or unsafe you feel … riding a subway during the day,” only 49 percent said they felt safe during the day. The day! That is a catastrophic drop from 82 percent in 2017 and 86 percent in 2008.

WATCH: Man Throws Flaming Newspaper at School Kids at NYC Subway

When asked to “rate how safe or unsafe you feel … riding a subway at night,” only 22 percent said they felt safe, compared to 46 percent in 2017 and 45 percent in 2008.

When asked to “rate how safe or unsafe you feel … walking alone on a street in your neighborhood at night,” only 51 percent felt safe, down from 70 percent in 2017 and 69 percent in 2008.

WATCH: Man Attacks Unsuspecting Victim from Behind with Baseball Bat in NYC

Guess what’s getting the blame…? Yep, the pandemic:

“The drop is stark,” said Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, even as he stressed that context matters. In 2017, New York City was “seven years into a really robust recovery,” he said. In 2023, New York City was still emerging from a pandemic that brought economic and social upheaval.

Is the coronavirus like a zombie that turns people into criminals?

To its credit, the Times does at least mention that crime might sortakindamightprobablybe a bit of an issue:

Of particular note were New Yorkers’ feelings about crime. There were more murders, robberies, felony assaults, burglaries and grand larcenies last year than in 2019, before the pandemic began, and the survey questions reflected a marked unease in how people felt riding the subway or walking the streets at night.

The same Democrats complaining about this voted for this. They voted to end stop-and-frisk. They voted for politicians who declared New York a sanctuary for illegal aliens. They voted to release violent criminals. And now they are all, Ohnoes, our city sucks. How could this have happened?

WATCH — I Thought This Was America?! Alleged Migrants Beat NYPD Officers

And now half of them want to leave.

Idiots.

Sure glad I live here.

