Biden Business Associate Devon Archer Refuses to Attend Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s “best friend in business,” refused to attend Wednesday’s impeachment inquiry hearing into President Joe Biden.

Archer’s lawyer told House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) that his client could not attend the hearing due to “short notice.”

“Providing such short notice for a witness’s public appearance before the Committee on a matter of national importance is patently unreasonable,” lawyer Matthew Schwartz wrote Comer, ABC News first reported.

Former Biden associates Tony Bobulinski and Jason Galanis appeared at the hearing.

Archer previously told the inquiry that Hunter placed Joe Biden on speakerphone multiple times with his business associates.

Galanis confirmed Archer’s testimony. He said then-Vice President Joe Biden was on speakerphone calls with Biden associates, including one call with a Russian oligarch and one-time mayor of Moscow.

Archer’s family remains tied to investments made during Joe Biden’s vice presidency. His wife still owns his stake in BHR Partners, a Chinese investment fund that has deployed billions around the globe. Kevin Morris, Hunter’s lawyer, also controls Hunter’s stake in the fund.

Archer will likely serve a prison sentence. In January, the Supreme Court turned away Archer’s appeal for his role in defrauding the corporate arm of a Native American tribe.

More information about Archer’s previous testimony behind closed doors is here.

