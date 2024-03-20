Former President Donald Trump and eight codefendants can seek an appeal to the order that denied the disqualification of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in the Trump case, Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee ruled Wednesday.

On Friday, Trump filed a motion to disqualify Willis from the Georgia election interference case. McAfee ruled that Willis could remain on the Trump case if Nathan Wade, fellow prosecutor and ex-lover, is removed by Willis or voluntarily resigns. Wade resigned hours later.

In McAfee’s ruling Wednesday, he said he will keep the case moving forward while Trump seeks an appeal.

“The Court intends to continue addressing the many other unrelated pending pretrial motions, regardless of whether the petition is granted within 45 days of filing, and even if any subsequent appeal is expedited by the Appellate Court,” McAfee wrote. WATCH — CNN’s Toobin: Good Day for Trump, Fani Willis’s Case “Is Going Nowhere”: The Georgia Court of Appeals will decide if it will take up Trump’s appeal for Willis’s disqualification.

BREAKING: 🚨🚨 Judge grants “certificate of immediate review” in the #FaniWillis disqualification motion This means the Court of Appeals has to also approve, but it’s likely to be allowed The issue is too important pic.twitter.com/Ot6DQ21DBM — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 20, 2024

The case is Georgia v. Trump, No. 23SC188947 in Superior Court in Fulton County, Georgia.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.