Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) sounded the alarm after Bernie Moreno secured a victory in the Republican primary race in the Buckeye State, as the America First candidate used his victory speech to utterly blast the Democrat incumbent.

Moreno defeated his primary challengers — State Sen. Matt Dolan (R) as well as Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose — in the primary race and quickly set his sights on the general election.

Shortly after Moreno’s victory, Brown reacted on social media.

“The choice ahead of Ohio is clear: Bernie Moreno has spent his career and campaign putting himself first, and would do the same if elected,” Brown said, failing to provide any examples.

“I’ll always work for Ohio,” the Democrat claimed.

Moreno utterly blasted Brown during his victory speech, pointing out that the 71-year-old politician has held political office since Richard Nixon was president. He also provided a brief recap of how bad things have gotten under Brown’s watch.

“Under Sherrod Brown’s watch, China has gone from a $4 billion dollar trade deficit to a $235 billion a year trade deficit with America. The middle class in this country has shrank [sic] under his watch,” Moreno began:

We’ve lost factory after factory under his watch. We are now — with his leadership, so called, of the Senate Banking Committee — we’ve seen an absolute obliteration of local and small and regional banks. That’s all happening under … Brown’s watch. This is a guy who is for unfettered immigration. He is an open borders radical. What does that do? Who does that hurt? It hurts the very people who he pretends to help. These are people who are getting crushed every single day at the grocery store, at the gas station. He’s all for this Green New Deal — this idea that all of us should drive an electric car or have whatever stove he tells us to, live in some small hut somewhere while he of course — he hangs out with his buddies in Martha’s Vineyard. That’s who Sherrod Brown really is.

Moreno acknowledged that Brown will have “all kinds of resources from every corner of America except from Ohio”:

Because his support in Ohio will be minuscule. But they’ll have Big Tech. They’ll have Hollywood. They’ll have Wall Street. They’ll have special interest groups, union bosses — not the union members. Yeah, members are gonna vote for me, because they know I’m gonna be the one that looks out for them and make sure that we have jobs here in Ohio. But the union bosses signed them. And of course, the entirety of the media will be behind them.”

Moreno made it clear, however, that the people back him and the America First movement. He also made it clear that he is proud to be tied to former President Donald Trump and stands firmly with him.

“Under President Trump — under President Trump, this nation was safer. It was more secure. We had prosperity around the world. We had generationally low interest rates, and we had generationally low inflation. Under Joe Biden, everything is objectively worse,” he said, openly wondering if Brown will “wear with honor his 99 percent voting record with Joe Biden, whether Joe Biden is the kind of person that he likes to associate with.”

“Because I will predict this: If Joe Biden enters Ohio, Sherrod Brown is gonna fly out of here like a scared cat. Right?” he said, explaining that he is “Sherrod Brown’s absolute enabler in the United States Senate.”

“And then who does Sherrod Brown answer to? He doesn’t answer to We The People. He answers to Elizabeth Warren, right. … He’s literally her lapdog. She tells him to bark … he barks. That’s who Sherrod Brown is,” the Republican added.