Michigan Imam: We Muslims Will Yet ‘Slaughter’ the Jews ‘Like Sheep’

Muslims will yet “slaughter” the Jews “like sheep” when the opportunity arises, according to a Michigan Islamic cleric who appealed to Allah, seeking to become “soldiers” for Islam in any form desired, including death.

In a sermon at the Islamic Center of Warren, Michigan, in January, Imam Abdou Zindani warned of the fate of Jews everywhere, pointing to a Palestinian businessman who told a Jewish New Yorker what Muslims have in store for the Jews.

“Don’t worry, don’t worry, Jewish man,” he said. “One day will come, and we will slaughter you like a sheep and the stone and the tree will work… undercover for us, [saying:] ‘Hey Muslim, come, there is somebody hiding here, get up and kill him.’”

The Sheikh was apparently referencing a grisly passage in the Islamic text, known as the Hadith, that reads as follows: “Judgement Day will not come until the Muslims fight the Jews. The Jews will hide behind the stones and the trees, and the stones and the trees will say, oh Muslim, oh servant of Allah, there is a Jew hiding behind me — come and kill him.” The same excerpt is cited in the Hamas terror group’s charter.

He later made an emotional appeal to Allah, begging that Muslims be made his “soldiers.”

“Every way you want us to be — with the tank, with the eye, with the money, with the hand, make us soldiers for Islam,” he said. “Make us die the way you want us to die.”

The clip, which was originally streamed live on the mosque’s YouTube channel, has gone viral in recent days, with many expressing outrage over the radical rhetoric being espoused on American soil.

The Michigan-based Zindani, who spoke at the 2023 interfaith Thanksgiving service by Detroit’s InterFaith Leadership Council, is a preacher at the Islamic Center of Warren, Michigan — a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, with all contributions tax deductible.

The matter comes as Arab American voters in various states have expressed intent to “punish” President Joe Biden in elections due to his stance on Israel and the Gaza conflict.

In Michigan, where the president’s loss would likely doom his reelection campaign, more than 100,000 Democrats chose “uncommitted” over Biden in the primary, indicating significant dissatisfaction within his own party.