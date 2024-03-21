North Carolina officials are demanding answers from President Joe Biden’s administration on an illegal alien allegedly on the federal government’s “Terror Watch List” who has been arrested in Gates County following a standoff with police.

Awet Hagos, a 32-year-old citizen of Eritrea, was arrested in Gates County, North Carolina, this month following a four-hour standoff with police. The standoff came after Hagos allegedly fired gunshots at a Quick Stop and then tried to take the gun of an officer arresting him.

Local reports indicate that Hagos recently moved to Gates County from Oakland, California. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has confirmed that Hagos arrived in the United States in 2016 on a nonimmigrant visa but overstayed that visa, making him an illegal alien.

Gates County Sheriff Ray Campbell has said that federal officials told him that Hagos is listed on the government’s Terror Watch List, though ICE officials have not confirmed that.

Campbell, as well as Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R), the state’s House Speaker Timothy Moore, and state Senate President Pro Tempore Philip Berger, have written to Biden asking him to hand over all details related to Hagos and his arrival in the United States, including whether he is on the Terror Watch List and which terrorist group he may or may not be linked to.

The state officials wrote:

Hagos has been charged with assaulting a government official, resisting arrest, and carrying a concealed weapon. ICE officials said they have placed a detainer on Hagos, requesting custody of him if he is released from jail at any time.

