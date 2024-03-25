Illegal ‘Got-Aways’ Wanted for Murder, Torture, Kidnapping Found Living in U.S.

A pair of illegal aliens, considered “got-aways” after they successfully crossed the nation’s borders illegally and who are wanted for crimes such as murder, torture, and kidnapping, were found living in the United States.

Angel Anibal Alvarado Benitez, a 75-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was deported from the United States this month after having been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in June of last year.

Alvarado Benitez is wanted in El Salvador for his role in so-called “death-squad killings” during the country’s civil war. Authorities allege that Alvarado Benitez was involved in the kidnapping, torture, and murder of five civilians in San Andres, El Salvador, in April 1981.

After being arrested by ICE agents in Baltimore, Maryland, last year, Alvarado Benitez was issued a final deportation order by a federal immigration judge in February and subsequently removed from the United States.

Another got-away, a Brazilian national found living in Newark, New Jersey, is wanted in Brazil after having dodged a prison sentence for murder and attempted murder.

The Brazilian national was convicted of murder and attempted murder in August 2010. A court there sentenced him to 17 years and four months in prison. Sometime after his conviction but before he was supposed to report to serve his sentence, he successfully entered the United States illegally .

This month, ICE agents arrested the Brazilian national in Newark. He is currently pending deportation from the United States.

Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, an estimated nearly two million known got-aways have successfully crossed the nation’s borders illegally.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.