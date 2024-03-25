Utah Senate Candidate Brad Wilson Praised DEI Before Attacking It Now as He Seeks Higher Office

Former Utah state Speaker Brad Wilson (R-UT) in 2021 praised the signing of the Utah Compact on Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, a platform that he attacks now that he is running for Senate.

In 2021, on the first day of the state House’s general session, Wilson, as the then-Speaker, touted that he and state Senate President J. Stuart Adams signed a compact promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), a reviled ethos among conservatives and Republicans.

He said:

Just over a month ago, Senate President Adams and I joined other elected officials, business leaders, and community advocates in signing The Utah Compact on Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. This document states clearly that Utah is dedicated to principles and actions that create equal opportunity. Government can’t solve all of society’s problems − nor should it. But where we have determined it is appropriate for government to act, we can and should do a far better job of building a system in which people have equal opportunity and are better able to help themselves. During this session, and in the months and years ahead, let’s focus on education, housing, and health in order to become a more equitable and inclusive state. [Emphasis added]

Now that Wilson is running for Senate, it appears that he has a different tone on DEI.

“I believe that the enemies back in Washington, D.C., with these liberal leftist policies are as much of a threat to our country and our prosperity as our foreign enemies are,” Wilson said in in mid-March in response about DEI.

In contrast, Trent Staggs, the mayor of Riverton, Utah, said that he would serve in a manner similar to Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT).

“Utah deserves another Mike Lee. And that’s exactly what I would give us in this state. A true conservative,” Staggs declared in his introduction in mid-March.

Staggs explained in an interview with Breitbart News Saturday that electing another conservative in Utah is key to preventing another Mitch “McConnell 2.0” as the next Senate Republican leader.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.