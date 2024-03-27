Report: Biden Mostly Retires ‘Bidenomics’ Slogan After GOP Hijacked It

President Joe Biden has reportedly used the ‘Bidenomics’ slogan only three times in 2024 after Republicans successfully redefined it with a negative connotation.

In contrast, Biden reportedly used the term 100 times in 2023.

Biden’s aides originally adopted the term for voters to readily identify Biden’s economic policies and alleged successes. But after data continued to show that prices rose and remained about 20 percent higher across the board under Biden’s leadership, Republicans effectively hijacked the term, turning it into a slogan to depict Biden’s failed economic policies.

In March alone, Republicans used “Bidenomics” almost 500 times, Axios reported Wednesday. In contrast, Democrats essentially ditched it. “It’s a shift that amounted to an acknowledgement that the White House’s messaging effort was falling flat with many voters,” the outlet reported.

Despite the shift, the White House said it will keep “talking about Bidenomics.”

“[Biden] will continue talking about Bidenomics, which is a sharp contrast with congressional Republicans, who are siding with special interests and the rich over middle-class families,” White House spokesperson Michael Kikukawa told Axios.

Polling shows Biden’s sour economy remains a top priority for voters. Americans ranked the three top issues as soaring inflation/prices (21 percent), illegal and legal immigration (16 percent), and jobs and the economy (9 percent), a YouGov poll found last week.

Biden’s approval rating is below 50 percent for the three most concerning issues:

Inflation/prices: 32 percent approved – 61 percent disapproved

Immigration: 30 percent approved – 59 percent disapproved

Jobs and the economy: 41 percent approved – 51 percent disapproved

Overall, only 40 percent of Americans approved of Biden’s job performance, well below the 50 percent threshold that incumbents historically need to win reelection.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.