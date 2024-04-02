Job Creators Network to Lead Major Hispanic Outreach Coalition Ahead of 2024 Election

Job Creators Network, America’s leading pro-small business organization, is partnering with Bienvenido and the National Christian Hispanic Leadership Coalition, and a team of political veterans to spearhead a national campaign to engage Hispanic voters on economic issues ahead of the 2024 election.

“Because of their growing, positive impact on American culture and the economy, we believe that Hispanics will be a deciding factor in the 2024 election,” said Alfredo Ortiz, CEO of Job Creators Network in a statement Monday.

“Hispanic voters deserve to be engaged in an honest conversation about the positive role they play in the American economy and about the negative impact that Washington’s bad policies like high inflation, high taxes, and overregulation, have on them, their families, and their businesses,” concluded Ortiz.

“The Hispanic Vote Coalition will use our many decades of political and policy experience to successfully reach the Hispanic community where they live, work, and worship, to secure the Hispanic support necessary to ensure that pro-growth, pro-small business, and pro-family policies are made in Washington,” said Mary Thomas, Chief Strategic Growth Officer of Job Creators Network.

“Being the largest minority voting bloc, the Hispanic vote wields significant influence that should not be underestimated. Successfully engaging this substantial voting demographic demands strategic messaging, extensive outreach efforts, and experienced leaders with a proven track record. Bienvenido is honored to be part of the coalition made up of organizations that have proven to be effective. Together we will protect our nation,” said Abraham Enriquez, President of Bienvenido.

“In recent years, research has reaffirmed that Latinos come to America and contribute to its economic vitality. Data indicates Latino-owned businesses are the fastest growing sector of the U.S. business economy. Hence, now more than ever, sound economic policies are critical to continue fostering innovation and the entrepreneurial spirit, which has made America the quintessential land of opportunities. We can no longer deny that Latinos are rapidly becoming an economic and voting force in our country,” said Rev. Abraham Hernandez, NHCLC Executive Director.

The group’s outreach campaign comes as President Joe Biden’s support among Hispanic voters has plummeted.

Conversely, former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump has seen his support among Hispanics trounce that of Biden’s. Indeed, on a number of issues from the economy to crime, a more and more Hispanic voters trust Trump to handle the most axile issues facing the country.

As lawlessness and chaos grip the border, immigration-related crime suffocates cities, and migrants displace Americans in school and homeless shelters, more and more Americans, now representing a majority, blame Biden and his open border policies for the mayhem in their communities.

