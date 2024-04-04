Top House Republicans recently demanded Attorney General Merrick Garland reveal if the Justice Department launched an investigation into Biden family whistleblowers.

The probe into the Department of Justice (DOJ) underscores the ongoing House impeachment inquiry’s investigation into President Joe Biden and his family members involved in the Biden business.

“The Committees will not tolerate any retaliatory conduct by the Department against these or any other whistleblowers,” Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan (R-OH), Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-KY), and Ways and Means Committee chair Jason Smith (R-MO) wrote Garland this week:

Whistleblowers play an integral role in identifying and rooting out waste, fraud, abuse, mismanagement, and corruption within federal agencies. Federal law protects whistleblowers from retaliation. Any efforts, including those by the Department, to investigate whistleblowers for making lawful disclosures raise serious concerns about the continued weaponization of the federal government. Any and all attempts to intimidate or retaliate against Mr. Shapley and Mr. Ziegler for their protected disclosures to Congress must stop.

Two IRS whistleblowers disclosed politically damaging information about the Biden administration and the Biden family business:

Alleged Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf refused to allow investigators to ask about Joe Biden being “the big guy”

Alleged the DOJ twice prevented U.S. Attorney David Weiss from bringing stronger charges against Hunter

Alleged Garland refused to name a special counsel in the tax investigation

Alleged the IRS recommended charges against Hunter that were not approved by Garland

After the disclosures to Congress, Hunter Biden’s attorneys reportedly pushed the DOJ to prosecute IRS whistleblowers. In June, the committee voted to make public multiple instances of alleged political interference in which the DOJ “thwarted, hampered or interfered” with the IRS tax investigation into Hunter.

The House began investigating the Bidens in November 2022. During the probe, investigators found a massive web of wire transfers, 20 shell companies, and associates who helped the Biden family business rake in at least $24 million from foreign nationals over the course of approximately five years.

They also revealed Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. In addition, they showed that nine additional family members received payments from the Bidens’ foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

