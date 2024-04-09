Texas Rep. Encourages NYPD Officers to ‘Escape’ and ‘Move to Texas’

Texas congresswoman, Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), is encouraging police officers in New York to “escape” New York City and move to the Lone Star State.

Van Duyne placed an advertisement in the New York Post calling for the men and women serving in law enforcement in New York to leave and “move to Texas.” In her advertisement, Van Duyne references the death of New York Police Department (NYPD) Detective Jonathan Diller who was shot and fatally wounded during a traffic stop last month by 34-year-old Guy Rivera, who had more than 20 prior arrests.

“Ladies and gentlemen of law enforcement it’s time to escape New York and move to Texas,” Van Duyne’s advertisement began.

“Like so many others around the country, we were heartbroken over the senseless and utterly tragic loss of your brother in blue, NYPD Officer Johnathan Diller,” Van Duyne continues in her ad. “We grieve for you, the family he leaves behind, and the law enforcement community who has suffered too many of these preventable catastrophes.”

The Texas congresswoman went on to call out the “pro-criminal” politicians who “attempted to force themselves into the solemn remembrance of Officer Diller’s heroic career.”

“The same disgraceful politicians who endlessly work to put violent criminals back onto the streets; demeaning the work of law enforcement officers and putting everyone’s lives in danger, deserve every bit of scorn and rejection we can muster,” Van Duyne added.

Van Duyne stated that, to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), New York Attorney General Letitia James, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and other politicians, officers in New York are viewed as “nothing more than a photo op when they can take credit” and as a “punching bag” for them to “satisfy their extremist base.”

“Join us in the Lone Star State where we revere and respect our law enforcement officers,” Van Duyne added, highlighting how the “cost of living is lower” and the “quality of life is better” in Texas.

Van Duyne’s advertisement comes as NYPD officers are leaving at high rates. Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry told CBS News that the NYPD was “short over 7,000 police officers from the highest peaks,” and was continuing to lose “over 200 police officers a month.”