Exclusive—Lee Rizzuto: Upholding American Values: A Call to Support Our Forefathers’ Vision for the Nation

In today’s political landscape, the divide between parties seems wider than ever. Amidst the debates, criticisms, and social media frenzy, it’s crucial to cut through the noise and focus on what truly matters: the well-being of our nation and its citizens.

As a proud American and a firm believer in upholding our patriotic values, I stand with Donald Trump and his unwavering commitment to safeguarding our country’s future.

While some may critique Trump’s communication style, let us not be distracted from the core issues at hand, namely traditional American values.

The real question we must ask ourselves is whether we endorse the policies and actions of the Democratic Party, which increasingly seems to be at odds with the values that make America great and upon which our forefathers built our nation.

Do you support Democrats prioritizing housing illegal immigrants in our schools over the education of our children? Or those who advocate for gender transitioning counseling for minors without parental consent? These are not hypothetical scenarios; they are real concerns facing our communities.

Furthermore, the Democrats’ push for allowing biological men to use women’s bathrooms and take part in women’s sports disregards the safety and fairness of our daughters and female athletes. It’s a betrayal of common sense and decency and the values that are the foundation of American society.

Politicians need to stand for the will of the people, not extreme personal agendas. Twice. Nancy Pelosi passed a bill allowing for full-term abortions. Fortunately, there was bipartisan opposition in the Senate. If it passed, the United States would have been, together with China and North Korea, as one of the few nations in the world allowing this barbaric act. When even 70 percent of pro-choice women oppose full-term abortions, the agenda of the Democrat party can be seen for what it is, a rogue extreme agenda.

Consider the reckless handling of taxpayer funds for transgender surgeries, in the military! Or the alarming influx of over 10 million illegal immigrants since the start of the Biden presidency. These insane policies pose serious threats to our national security and public health. We cannot turn a blind eye to the rise in outbreaks of diseases like tuberculosis and measles, directly linked to uncontrolled immigration.

Equally concerning is the Democrats’ failure to address the crisis of drug trafficking across our borders. The flow of deadly substances like fentanyl has claimed the lives of over 300,000 Americans annually. President Trump made it a principal policy of his Administration to address Fentanyl abuse. President Biden has made it a policy of his to expand the availability and therefore use of Fentanyl in America.

Let us not forget the failed foreign policies that led to the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that cost more than a dozen soldiers their lives. Under President Trump, we had no wars, a peace arrangement with North Korea, and a peace agreement in the Middle East. Under President Biden, we find ourselves on the brink of WWIII and American taxpayers are funding wars in Europe and the Middle East, diverting resources away from addressing pressing domestic issues.

It’s time to prioritize America’s interests and focus on rebuilding our nation from within.

As we head into the upcoming election, let us set aside partisan affiliations and unite under the banner of patriotism. Regardless of party labels, true Americans must recognize the urgency of the moment.

The choice is clear: stand with a leader who has proven his dedication to putting America first, or continue down a path that jeopardizes our values, security, and identity as a great and free nation.

Let us reclaim our country’s greatness and secure a brighter future for generations to come. Together, we can preserve the American dream and ensure that liberty and justice prevail for all.

Lee Rizzuto is a former U.S. Consul General to Bermuda.