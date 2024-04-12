Left-wing activists in Colorado said they have gathered enough signatures to place abortion on the ballot in November.

“Coloradans for Protecting Reproductive Freedom said its volunteers gathered more than 225,000 signatures and met the district requirements, as well,” CBS News reported.

In order to successfully place a measure on the ballot, petitioners must gather 124,238 signatures from voters, which must include 2 percent of total registered voters in each of Colorado’s 35 Senate districts, according to the secretary of state’s office. The measure would need the support of 55 percent of voters to pass.

Abortion is currently legal in Colorado throughout pregnancy. The constitutional amendment would ultimately enshrine the right to unlimited abortion in the state constitution, and would also override a 1984 measure which prohibits health insurance from covering abortions for public employees and those on public insurance.

“The right to abortion is hereby recognized. Government shall not deny, impede, or discriminate against the exercise of that right, including prohibiting health insurance coverage for abortion,” the proposed measure reads.

The announcement comes a week after the Florida Supreme Court allowed a similar effort to enshrine abortion in the state constitution to move forward. Activists in Arizona also announced they have collected enough signatures to put abortion on the ballot in November.

The announcement also comes after the Arizona Supreme Court released a decision upholding an 1864 law that bans nearly all abortions, ruling it is “enforceable” over a 15-week abortion limit passed in March of 2022.

RELATED: Democrats Tee Up Abortion Until Birth After Arizona Supreme Court Follows Law as Written

Jess Grennan, campaign director of Coloradans for Protecting Reproductive Freedom, said in a statement that the Arizona Supreme Court’s decision “ultimately exposed just how vulnerable every state is, and will remain, without passing legislation that constitutionally secures the right to abortion.”

“Ballot measures like Proposition 89 are our first line of defense against government overreach and our best tool to protect the freedom to make personal, private healthcare decisions—a right that should never depend on the source of one’s health insurance or who is in office, because a right without access is a right in name only,” Grennan claimed.

There is another ballot initiative effort in Colorado for an amendment that would define a child as “any living human being from the moment human life biologically begins at conception through every stage of biological development until the child reaches emancipation as an adult” and bar anyone from harming a child at any stage of development, including via abortion.

Colorado is one of at least dozen states where pro-abortion activists are working to codify the right to kill the unborn.

Related — WATCH: Doctor Claims Every Major Medical Organization Is Promoting Abortion and Ignoring the Medical Evidence

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.