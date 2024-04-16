Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday seemed to soften his support for Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) as conservatives have moved to remove him.

During a visit to Harlem, Trump was asked about efforts by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) to remove Johnson from office.

He simply responded, “We’ll see what happens.”

Trump on Speaker Johnson: We'll see what happens with that. pic.twitter.com/vH6A41qoPC — Acyn (@Acyn) April 16, 2024

This is a different tune than when Trump spoke highly of the Speaker during a press conference last week at Mar-a-Lago.

“We’re getting along very well with the Speaker, and I get along very well with Marjorie. We have a Speaker, he was voted in, and it was a complicated process,” Trump said.

“I think he’s doing a very good job. He’s doing about as good as you’re going to do, and I’m sure that Marjorie understands that, and she’s a very good friend of mine, and I know she has a lot of respect for the Speaker,” Trump continued.

Trump’s comments follow as Greene spoke to Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, saying that she is prepared to force Johnson out of his position as leader of the House.

The Georgia conservative cited Johnson’s backing of continued Ukraine aid, his spending plans, and reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) as some of the many reasons to remove Johnson.

On Tuesday, Johnson called Massie’s urging him to resign “absurd.”

Johnson’s continued push for Ukraine aid, without any border funding, follows as polling from the Heritage Foundation found that swing state voters are increasingly tired of America’s endless funding Uforkraine.

Rancor has only grown in the House Republican Conference.

Reps. Scott Perry (R-PA), the former Freedom Caucus chairman, and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), the former Republican Study Committee (RSC) chairman, scoffed at Johnson’s foreign aid framework, which includes a substantial amount of aid for Ukraine and neglects the migrant crisis at the southern border.

Notice anything missing? @SpeakerJohnson failed to incorporate any border security into any of the FOUR of the bills he’s going to ram down our throats this week. On more than half a dozen occasions in the last six months, he promised the American People this wouldn’t happen. pic.twitter.com/0QJJyw90hQ — Rep. Scott Perry (@RepScottPerry) April 16, 2024

Over 3x as much $$ for Ukraine as Israel. Zero $$$ to secure our own border. Insanity. https://t.co/6Uaq0Ax1OI — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) April 16, 2024

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.