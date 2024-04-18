Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says he is unfamiliar with the case of 12-year-old Travis Wolfe, the Missouri boy who died as a result of a crash allegedly caused by an illegal alien.

During a Senate budget hearing on Thursday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) asked Mayorkas about Wolfe, who died last month from his injuries associated with the crash.

“Travis Wolfe. Do you know that name?” Hawley asked, to which Mayorkas responded, “Not off the top of my head.” Mayorkas also said he was not familiar with Endrina Bracho of Venezuela who is accused of causing the crash that killed Wolfe.

Hawley continued:

Travis Wolfe is a 12-year-old boy from Missouri. This is him. Travis was killed on December 20, 2023. Or I should say he was in a tragic attack on that night. He died some weeks later [due to] a head-on collision. The person driving the vehicle who’s now been charged with six criminal counts is Endrina Bracho. [Emphasis added]

In response, Mayorkas said, “I know that all of our hearts break for the family of this young boy who died in that accident.”

Hawley also revealed that local law enforcement briefed him that Bracho arrived at the United States-Mexico border sometime last year and was released into the U.S. interior soon after being detained by Border Patrol agents.

This revelation comes after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials told Breitbart News that they could not comment on Bracho’s immigration history “due to privacy.”

Also injured in the crash were Wolfe’s parents, Timothy and Stephanie.

“I know you think your policies are a success, you’ve sat right there in that chair and told me over and over ‘Our policies are working.’ You’re on the record years and years saying that,” Hawley told Mayorkas.

“Maybe they’re working for you, maybe they’re working for your political objectives whatever they may be I don’t know,” Hawley continued. “But they’re not working for Laken Riley or Travis Wolfe … they are a travesty. What you have done is a travesty.”

Bracho remains in St. Louis County custody on a $500,000 bail.

