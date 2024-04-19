Transgenderism: ‘Right to Know’ Bill for K-12 Parents Passes in Tennessee House

Tennessee schools would have to inform parents that their kids are identifying as transgender at school under new legislation that is heading to the Senate before landing on Governor Bill Lee’s (R) desk for his signature.

The Volunteer State may soon join the ranks of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, and North Carolina, which have similar laws, according to a report by Associated Press.

The Tennessee Senate has reportedly already voted on a previous version of the bill and is set to vote on a newer version soon, before sending it to Gov. Lee’s desk for his signature.

Democrats attacked the anti-grooming legislation during a hearing on the House floor on Monday.

“These are the most vulnerable kids in our state who are just trying to make it out of middle school alive,” Tennessee House Rep. Aftyn Behn (D) said. “And we are weaponizing their identities instead of actually passing bills that help Tennesseans.”

Tennessee House Rep. Mary Littleton (R), the bill’s sponsor, explained that the legislation was needed so that parents could know if their child needs therapy — a comment that reportedly elicited audible gasps.

“I feel like the parents, they have the right to know what’s happening in the school with their children,” Littleton said. “And I also think that possibly they could get that child some therapy that could help them solve their problems and make their way through school.”

The legislation, which passed the Tennessee House on Monday, states that school employees would be required to inform an administrator about a student asking to be referred to as the opposite sex, and that the administrator would need to pass that information along to the parents.

The bill would also allow parents or the Tennessee attorney general to sue if they feel the school district has failed to follow the law.

This is not the only anti-grooming legislation the state of Tennessee has pushed forward in an effort to protect children.

Tennessee lawmakers are considering a bill that would criminalize adults who help minors undergo transgender-related medical procedures without parental consent.

In 2023 lawmakers passed a bill, which Gov. Lee signed into law, preventing drag shows from taking place on public property or in front of children.

