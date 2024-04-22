Pennsylvania is becoming “increasingly red,” Republican Senate candidate David McCormick said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily a day ahead of the primary.

McCormick, who made it clear he is not a “status quo” guy, discussed the state of politics in Pennsylvania and put the situation into perspective.

“Pennsylvania is becoming increasingly red. So in 2016, when Trump won, there was one million more registered Democrats than Republicans. In 2024,” he said, the Democrat advantage will have decreased to “probably 300,000 more Democrats than Republicans registered.”

“And by 2028, we’ll be red,” he predicted. “So we’re moving in the right direction. And you know, it’s a — really a tale of rural versus urban and suburban counties.”

“There’s 67 counties; 55 of them are red. And that’s where Trump does very well, he turns out the vote, and that’s where he and I will run very well together. And then there’s 12 counties, which are more purple, and we need to move persuadable voters there — independents, conservative Democrats, and that’s the way — that’s the formula for winning,” McCormick said, adding, “That’s how President Trump won in ’16, and that’s how, that’s how I win, and I suspect he’ll win in 2024.”

LISTEN:

McCormick also said he will make a play for Philadelphia, where there are five counties. He said there is a “big movement” there where 11 percent of voters are independents, and he believes he has a lot of appeal to those voters.

“They’re deeply unsatisfied with President Biden. There’s conservative Democrats, the Jewish community, absolutely up in arms with the Democratic Party and what they’re seeing in the weak leadership of Joe Biden and Bob Casey, and the minority communities, the African American community of Philadelphia. Look at what’s happened under the leadership of Joe Biden and Bob Casey,” he said, pointing to inflation and the fentanyl crisis, which caused 4,000 deaths in the Keystone State last year.

“So the country is moving in the wrong direction. And those persuadable voters that are on the fence, there’s a huge opportunity to move them and that’s how I’m focusing my campaign,” he said, adding, “I’m telling you, change is in the air. I can feel it everywhere I go.”

