Nolte: Wildfire Survivors Still in Tents 8 Months Later in Dem-Run Hawaii

Eight months after those terrible Maui wildfires claimed more than 100 lives, some survivors are still living in tents.

This is what happens when Democrats run things–and Democrats enjoy full control of Hawaii.

Remember how Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) rebuilt a whole bridge in three days after Hurricane Ian? Keep that in mind as you read the following…

“Most of the tent owners lost everything they owned in the blaze,” reports the Daily Mail, “and have ended up living on the beach after being kicked out of the temporary hotel housing they were given in the immediate aftermath of the fire.”

“The three-mile stretch of road between Kāʻanapali and Lahaina is dotted with encampments,” the report continues, “including one at Hanakao’o Park and several at Wahikuli Wayside Park.”

64-year-old Kailani Koa says she has “begged” the local mayor and “called on Hawaii Governor Josh Green to come to the town and witness her plight.” No one has responded. She “ended up living in a tent in [a] parking lot … after losing her home and most of her possessions in the blaze.” Her only shower is a nearby beach shower, which is cold.

One of the big problems here is a lack of housing, which is a deliberate problem created by Democrats who put their environmental concerns above the well-being of human beings. There are plenty of rentals around, but local residents (most of whom are Democrats) prefer to Airbnb them over helping out the fire victims.

One resident told the Daily Mail that “more than 70 percent of the town’s rental units are Airbnbs providing vacation accommodation.”

Even after FEMA offered three times the rent to accomodate fire victims, “most landlords have demurred – preferring short term profits to long term tenants.”

Eight months this has been going on.

EIGHT MONTHS!

The state and local governments have had eight months to rebuild or build new housing. The refusal or inability to do that is unforgivable. What is the government for if not to take care of the basic needs of people who lost everything through no fault of their own?

And let’s not forget that (other than their voting habits) the people here are not the problem. Prior to the wildfire, they were all functional enough to own or rent homes. This is a total failure of government, the kind of failure we see again and again where Democrats run things.

And let’s not forget that Maui Democrats are people who put Gaia above people:

Firefighters in Maui didn’t run out of water to fight this deadly fire because Maui didn’t have enough water. No, it was because Hawaiians vote for Democrats, and Democrats are Earth Mothering Theocrats who appoint people who … believe “that ancient wisdom and traditional ecological knowledge of native peoples will help save the Earth.”

This is the 21st century. We landed a man on the moon nearly 60 years ago. We have the resources and know-how to enjoy plenty of energy, clean water, and housing. The only people holding us back and keeping victims in tents eight months after a disaster are backward Democrat theocrats who still worship the earth.

Hawaii and Maui could’ve built or rebuilt these homes twice in eight months. Not doing so is an anti-human choice.

Did I mention that Gov. Ron DeSantis rebuilt a whole bridge in three days?

