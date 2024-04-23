Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) believes that former President Donald Trump is guilty, something he stated clearly publicly, even before Trump’s trial is really underway.

When asked by CNN’s Manu Raju, about the allegations that Trump falsified business records to hide payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, Romney gave Trump a guilty verdict.

“I think everybody has made their own assessment of President Trump’s character, and so far as I know you don’t pay someone $130,000 not to have sex with you,” Romney said.

Trump is currently facing 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree regarding payments made to Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

Asked Mitt Romney about the hush money allegations against Trump. “I think everybody has made their own assessment of President Trump's character, and so far as I know you don't pay someone $130,000 not to have sex with you." pic.twitter.com/ofBL15MJw1 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 23, 2024

The trial centers around allegations that Trump allegedly falsified company business records in order to hide reimbursement payments made to Michael Cohen, his former attorney.

Cohen was allegedly provided with reimbursement payments after he had arranged for payments to go to people like Daniels in order to hide negative stories about Trump as he was running for president.

David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, was the first to take the stand and testify against Trump.

While serving as the publisher for the National Enquirer, Pecker and his tabloid reportedly engaged in “catch and kill” tactics in order to help bury negative stories about Trump.

Pecker was allegedly able to buy the silence of a former doorman to Trump, who claimed he had fathered a child out of wedlock, and buy the rights to former Playboy model Karen McDougal’s story.

The National Enquirer reportedly notified Cohen of Daniels’ potentially damaging story against Trump, who reportedly arranged to pay her $130,000 for her silence.

Cohen has pled guilty to making deals to pay Daniels and McDougal for their silence and claims he acted at Trump’s direction.