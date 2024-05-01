Columbia Professor Decries Encampment Raids: Police Not Allowed on Campus Without ‘Consent of the Faculty’

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - APRIL 30: New York Police Department officers enter the Columbia
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images
Paul Bois

A history professor at Columbia University decried the raids on the anti-Israel protester encampments, defiantly claiming police cannot be allowed on campus without the “consent of the faculty.”

As Breitbart News reported, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) mobilized against an encampment of anti-Israel protesters at Columbia University who had taken control of a building before demanding that the school provide them with meals.

“The New York Police Department (NYPD) reportedly began a raid on Columbia University hours after the university restricted access to its campus,” noted the report.

New York Police Department officers enter the Columbia University building and detain pro-Palestinian demonstrators as they had barricaded themselves to iconic Hamilton Hall building on April 30, 2024. Over 100 people arrested according to reports. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty)

“Columbia University informed students to ‘shelter in place’ hours after the university had restricted access to its campus in the aftermath of anti-Israel protesters seizing control of Hamilton Hall, an academic building, in the early hours of Tuesday morning,” it added.

Viral video captured the moment that police stormed in with riot gear.

According to Karl Jacoby, a history professor at the university, the police should not have been allowed on campus without the consent of the faculty.

“According to Columbia by-laws, police are not supposed to be allowed on campus without the consent of the faculty. President Shafik does *not* have our approval for this raid; she has not even asked our approval. This promises to be a horrifying dereliction of faculty governance,” Jacoby lamented on X.

Jacoby’s statement faced immediate backlash.

“NYPD doesn’t really need permission from anyone if an active crime is being committed,” said one user.

“Just as a reminder – Columbia has FINALS going on now A huge chunk of the faculty of these schools no longer view their institution as a place of education and higher learning, they think of them as Social Advocacy organizations first and foremost,” said another.

