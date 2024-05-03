Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) is accusing President Joe Biden of giving American taxpayers’ “hard-earned money” to illegal aliens enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program through tax breaks included in the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

On Friday, Biden finalized a rule that opens Obamacare to DACA illegal aliens. In response, Vance said the move shows the administration is focused on aiding illegal aliens while Americans are left behind.

“There’s an unprecedented crisis at our southern border, we’ve got major conflicts around the world, and families all across Ohio are getting crushed by inflation,” Vance said in a statement:

Joe Biden’s response to all this is to give your hard-earned money away to illegal immigrants in the form of taxpayer-funded healthcare. This is a slap in the face to every hardworking American who plays by the rules, and it would never happen if Donald Trump were president. [Emphasis added]

Vance has long been at the forefront of stopping the Biden administration from opening Obamacare to DACA illegal aliens.

Last year, Breitbart News detailed Vance’s legislation with Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK) titled the “No Obamacare for Illegal Aliens Act” to ban DACA illegal aliens from being allowed to enroll in Obamacare.

“The American taxpayer should never be forced to cover the cost of healthcare for illegal immigrants,” Vance said last year. “It’s common sense: People who break our laws should not reap the benefits of public programs intended for lawful citizens.”

Vance and other Republicans sent a letter to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra asking the agency head to drop the plan altogether.

“The Biden administration’s decision also undermines the promise made by President Obama that the Affordable Care Act would not provide healthcare coverage to illegal immigrants,” Vance said, referring to when former President Obama said, in 2012, that illegal aliens would never be allowed to enroll in Obamacare.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.