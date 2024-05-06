Joe Biden’s Obamacare for DACA Illegal Aliens to Cost Americans $300 Million Annually

President Joe Biden’s decision to open Obamacare enrollment to illegal aliens with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) will cost Americans about $300 million annually.

On Friday, Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a final rule to open Obamacare to DACA illegal aliens.

Obama first created the DACA program via executive order, shielding more than one million illegal aliens from deportation through the years.

According to federal regulators, an estimated 100,000 DACA illegal aliens are expected to enroll in Obamacare, costing American taxpayers about $300 million every year.

Federal regulators write:

Increased [premium tax credits] expenditures from the Federal Government to individuals of $240 million in 2025, $300 million in 2026, $290 million in 2027, and $300 million in 2028 due to increased enrollment and subsidy eligibility as a result of the changes to the definition of “lawfully present” for purposes of the Exchanges finalized in this rule. [Emphasis added]

Biden had first announced the initiative to score DACA illegal aliens tax breaks via Obamacare in April 2023.

At the time, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas praised the decision. Mayorkas also suggested that the move should be seen as a launch point for getting amnesty for DACA illegal aliens.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said his agency is “committed to making health coverage accessible for people DACA recipients … who have worked hard to live the American Dream,” calling DACA illegal aliens “fellow Americans.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.